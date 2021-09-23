Intense roles take a toll on me: Sai Pallavi ahead of Naga Chaitanya co-starrer 'Love Story' release

Murali Krishna CH By

Actor Sai Pallavi has pinned high hopes on this Friday’s release Love Story. The film has created quite a buzz, as it brings together Pallavi and director Sekhar Kammula for the second time after Fidaa (2017). Pallavi says that she agreed to be a part of the film as it had an interesting storyline that appealed to the performer in her. “The script was unique and it excited me a lot. This role is completely different from what I portrayed in Fidaa. I can say both these characters have their own worlds.

Especially, this role is challenging yet intense and goes through a lot of struggle. How a woman succeeds in all her endeavours overcoming all the obstacles is the gist of the film. Sekhar sir has tried something different this time around and this role will always remain close to my heart,” says Pallavi with a beaming smile.

Despite speculations, Love Story is not a dance film, asserts Pallavi. “The film addresses caste and gender discrimination and dance has certainly been a vehicle for the character’s emotive responses. I grooved to the songs and I urge everyone to not see it as a dance film,” the actor explains.

Asked if intense roles take a toll on her? She replies, “Yes, for sure. The film touches upon several issues, which a woman or a man faces in their life, without expecting quick-fix solutions to their problems. While some may ignore these problems, other’s life would become hellish dealing with them. After working on this film, I started treating all people equally. In a way, my perspective towards others has changed a lot. This film certainly questions all our sensibilities,” opines Pallavi.

Recalling her college days in Georgia, Pallavi shares, “When I came across some articles related to gender discrimination, I used to feel helpless and would always end up thinking can’t we do something as an individual? Being an actor, I get the privilege to work in films that tackle these issues in an entertaining way. We are living in times where everything is accessible on our phones and laptops. I see it as a responsibility to tell these stories through our films.”

The MCA actor is all praise for her co-star Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s performance in Love Story. “Chay (Akkineni) is amazing and delivered a sensible performance that will definitely win your hearts. He is a sweetheart who complimented me in terms of screen presence and made me feel comfortable on the sets,” she avers.

She also reserved a few good words for her director as well. “Sekhar is chilled out and I always try to stay grounded like him. He treats everyone equally and is a hands-on director. He credits the team for everything and always believes in teamwork. All his films are only an extension and a reflection of his personality,” she says.

The 29-year-old star continues, “When he (Sekhar Kammula) offered Love Story, he asked if I liked the script! He just doesn’t want me to take this role because he gave me a break with Fidaa. He gave that space to me and that’s really good.”

Pallavi says one cannot be choosy about films if they had to stay on the tinsel town radar. “I am not picky. All my films and the roles I have played until now have some personal connection. My films require some time to complete and above all, my role should have ample scope for performance,” she reveals.

Up next, she will be seen in Virata Parvam and Shyam Singha Roy. “I have completed shooting for both the films and the post-production is underway. I play two different characters in these films and I can’t wait for the audience to watch these films,” she says, adding, “I am getting exciting offers from Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. I am in negotiations for a Telugu film and a web series too.”

