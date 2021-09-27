STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH | Boxing icon Mike Tyson to star in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger'

Considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Mike Tyson most famously played a fictionalised version of himself in the 2009 Hollywood hit film "The Hangover" and its sequel.

Published: 27th September 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

'Liger' poster.

'Liger' poster. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming sports drama feature "Liger", starring Vijay Deverakonda.

"Liger" is directed by Puri Jagannadh who is also backing the film via his banner Puri Connects along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Dharma Productions made Tyson's casting announcement on its official Twitter page.

"Introducing the master of the ring to the Indian screens! Kicked to announce that the dynamite @MikeTyson has joined the cast of #Liger!" the tweet read.

While details of Tyson's role are yet to be revealed, as per the teaser video it appears he will face off with Deverakonda's character in the boxing ring.

Considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Tyson most famously played a fictionalised version of himself in the 2009 Hollywood hit film "The Hangover" and its 2011 sequel "The Hangover Part II".

He has also starred in "Ip Man 3", the 2015 film in the popular Hong Kong martial arts film series.

Also featuring Ananya Panday, "Liger" will be released theatrically in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The makers are yet to announce the release date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liger film Mike Tyson Vijay Deverakonda Puri Jagannadh Dharma Productions Mike Tyson Liger
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp