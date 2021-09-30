STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli in 'Pushpa: The Rise' revealed

In the poster released by the makers, her character is seen dressing up in traditional attire.

Published: 30th September 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 12:55 PM

Actress Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna (Photo | Rashmika Mandanna Instagram)

By Express News Service

The first look of Rashmika Mandanna from her upcoming Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise is here. Starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, Rashmika plays the female lead character named Srivalli. In the poster released by the makers, her character is seen dressing up in traditional attire. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is set in the backdrop of Seshachalam forest and tells the story of the red sander smugglers and their nexus to illegally transport the forest produce.

Rashmika Mandanna

The multi-lingual action-thriller will be released in two parts, with the first one releasing in December this year during Christmas. Pushpa:The Rise will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Pushpa: The Rise is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. The film also starring Dhananjay in pivotal role has music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brozek. 

Rashmika Mandanna recently wrapped up the shooting of her Bollywood debut film, Mission Majnu, with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Good Bye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi and Sharwanand’s Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu in Telugu.

