STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

'Pushpa' director Sukumar collaborates with Chiranjeevi for ad

Chiranjeevi, who will next be seen in Koratala Siva's directorial 'Acharya', shared an update regarding his collaboration with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar.

Published: 01st April 2022 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi, who will next be seen in Koratala Siva's directorial 'Acharya', shared an update regarding his collaboration with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar.

The 'Indra' actor, who took to his social media websites, announced that he has joined hands with Sukumar for an ad shoot. Writing a small note about Sukumar, Chiranjeevi shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the advertisement shooting spot.

Chiranjeevi, who penned a simple post, wrote, "Everyone is aware of Sukumar's talent. Now that the director has shot an ad shoot with me, I am glad to have worked with him".

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is having a tight schedule, with 'Bholaa Shankar', 'Godfather', and 'CHIRU 154' in the making.

'Acharya' is up for a grand theatrical release on April 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chiranjeevi Pushpa Sukumar
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp