Kichcha Sudeep-starrer 'Vikrant Rona'  theatrical release in July

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie will be released in six languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Published: 02nd April 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Sudeep in 'Vikrant Rona'

Sudeep in 'Vikrant Rona' (Photo| Cinema Express)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming 3D action movie "Vikrant Rona" will hit the theatres countrywide on July 28, the actor announced on Saturday.

Sudeep, known for starring in blockbusters like "Eega", "Veera Madakari", "Kempe Gowda", "Maanikya", "Ranna", "Pailwan" and "Dabangg 3", shared the news in a post on Twitter.

"After a long and a beautiful journey,,,Happy to announce that #VikrantRona will hit the theaters on July 28th 2022 #VikrantRonaJuly28 in cinemas worldwide in 3D," the 48-year-old star tweeted.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie will be released in six languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

The film's teaser was unveiled on social media by actors Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Simbu and former cricketer Virender Sehwag in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and English, respectively.

The teaser introduces viewers to Sudeepa's titular character Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies.

"Vikrant Rona" also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

Presented by Zee Studios, the film is produced by Jack Manjunath via his banner Shalini Artss and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

