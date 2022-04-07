STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Varun Tej to play fighter pilot in  bilingual

The action thriller is being bankrolled by Sidhu Mudha’s Renaissance Pictures in association with Sony 
Pictures Films India

Published: 07th April 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Tej

Varun Tej

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Varun Tej will step into the shoes of an Air Force pilot in a Telugu-Hindi bilingual. Inspired by true events, the film is being bankrolled by Sidhu Mudha’s Renaissance Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Films India. The action thriller is being directed by a debutant director and the makers have kept his name under the wraps.

“The film is inspired by real events and it will showcase Varun as a fighter pilot who is known for his courage and valour. The story revolves around a thrilling rescue operation and the makers are planning to take the film on floors later this year,” says a source.

Interestingly, the untitled film marks Varun’s debut in Hindi and also reunites him with his Ghani producer, Sidhu. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani is set to hit the screens on April 8. Varun’s other film, F3, is also arriving in theatres on May 27. A sequel to his 2019 blockbuster F2, the film also features Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada as other leads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Tej Film Renaissance Pictures Sony Pictures Films India
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp