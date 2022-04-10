SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' clocks 1000 crore at global box office

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period drama "RRR" has grossed Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Sunday.

"RRR", headlined by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, opened in cinemas In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on March 25. The film's Hindi version alone has so far earned more than 220 crore.

Production house DVV Entertainment took to Twitter to celebrate the 1000 crore benchmark.

"1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world. #1000CroreRRR," the tweet read.

"RRR" narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

The film, which was pushed multiple times due to the pandemic, has been hailed by the trade for reviving the Indian box office. This is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after "Baahubali: The Beginning" and its 2017 sequel "Baahubali: The Conclusion", which is one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time.