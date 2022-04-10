STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' clocks 1000 crore at global box office

Production house DVV Entertainment took to Twitter to celebrate the 1000 crore benchmark.

Published: 10th April 2022 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

RRR

RRR poster (Photo | IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period drama "RRR" has grossed Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Sunday.

"RRR", headlined by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, opened in cinemas In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on March 25. The film's Hindi version alone has so far earned more than 220 crore.

Production house DVV Entertainment took to Twitter to celebrate the 1000 crore benchmark.

"1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world. #1000CroreRRR," the tweet read.

"RRR" narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

The film, which was pushed multiple times due to the pandemic, has been hailed by the trade for reviving the Indian box office. This is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after "Baahubali: The Beginning" and its 2017 sequel "Baahubali: The Conclusion", which is one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR Rajamouli Global Box office Ram Charan
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp