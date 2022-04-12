Pooja Hegde to shake a leg in 'F3'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Pooja Hegde has been roped in to groove for a special song in Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming film F3. A source close to the development reveals that the dance number will be shot in mid-April on Pooja and the lead actors of the film, including Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen.

“A lavish set has been put up in a popular studio and the song will be shot over there for three days from April 14-16. The team has been looking for a girl who looks sultry and also brings the celebratory mood with her presence and zeroed in on Pooja over the weekend. The makers are currently working on her look for the special song,” says a source.

Interestingly, Pooja has earlier featured in a special song opposite Ram Charan in Rangasthalam and this is for the second time that she has agreed to shake a leg in a film.

A sequel to Anil’s 2019 blockbuster F2, the story of F3 revolves around money. The film has Venkatesh’s role suffering from night blindness and Varun’s character has a stutter. Produced by Dil Raju, F3 is slated to hit the screens on May 27.