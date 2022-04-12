STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Pooja Hegde to shake a leg in 'F3'

The song will be shot from April 14-16 at a specially designed set in a private studio in Hyderabad

Published: 12th April 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Pooja Hegde

Actress Pooja Hegde (Photo | PTI)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Pooja Hegde has been roped in to groove for a special song in Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming film F3. A source close to the development reveals that the dance number will be shot in mid-April on Pooja and the lead actors of the film, including Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen. 

“A lavish set has been put up in a popular studio and the song will be shot over there for three days from April 14-16. The team has been looking for a girl who looks sultry and also brings the celebratory mood with her presence and zeroed in on Pooja over the weekend. The makers are currently working on her look for the special song,” says a source. 

Interestingly, Pooja has earlier featured in a special song opposite Ram Charan in Rangasthalam and this is for the second time that she has agreed to shake a leg in a film.

A sequel to Anil’s 2019 blockbuster F2, the story of F3 revolves around money. The film has Venkatesh’s role suffering from night blindness and Varun’s character has a stutter. Produced by Dil Raju, F3 is slated to hit the screens on May 27. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Ravipudi F3 Pooja Hegde
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp