'Postpartum isn't glamorous but it sure can be beautiful': Kajal Aggarwal

CHENNAI: Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has just turned a mom, on Thursday said that postpartum might not be glamorous but it sure can be beautiful.
The actress took to Instagram to pen a long post on the experience of welcoming her child into this world.
"Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, patient, long, yet-the-most-satisfying experience there could be!
"Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within a second of his birth has been my only tryst with self-actualisation. Such an indescribable feeling. That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time.
"Of course, it's not been easy - sleepless three nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you're doing it all right, topped with dozes of anxiety.
"But it's also moments like this - Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other's eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments where it's just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together. In reality, postpartum isn't glamorous but it sure can be beautiful!"
CHENNAI: Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has just turned a mom, on Thursday said that postpartum might not be glamorous but it sure can be beautiful.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Bengaluru student barred from writing PUC exam over murder allegations
Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya peg Kerala back in enthralling draw
Marine Science varsity HOD's plea against own selection to panel binned
Want duplicate degree certificates? Pay Rs 2,000 for each year
Global financial leaders discuss debt crisis in US in wake of Sri Lankan problem