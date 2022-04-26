STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

I want my family to be the Kapoors of the south: Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi recalls a conversation with his brother Pawan Kalyan, in which he expressed his desire for their family to be known as the 'Kapoors' of the south.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed in an exclusive interview while promoting 'Acharya' that he wants his family to be known as the 'Kapoors' of the south.

Chiranjeevi recalls a conversation with his brother Pawan Kalyan, in which he expressed his desire for their family to be known as the 'Kapoors' of the south.

"There is a Kapoor craze in Hindi cinema. In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that. I'm so happy to see how these kids (from Pawan Kalyan to Allu Arjun and others) have grown up and made a name for themselves in cinema", Chiranjeevi explained.

Chiranjeevi also recalls an incident, when he had previously travelled to the north, where he had felt humiliated.

'The 'Indra' actor explained, "Despite the fact that I had won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature film in National Integration for Rudraveena, there was little mention of the South in the award event. I felt humiliated".

"Now that I see the regional lines slowly perishing, I feel happy", Chiranjeevi conveyed.

Chiranjeevi spoke about his experience working with his son, Ram Charan, the latest pan-India sensation, and said, "Such opportunities do not come along very often for actors. I am a fortunate father who has witnessed Charan's incredible growth as an actor ".

Helmed by Koratala Siva, 'Acharya' is in theaters on April 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Acharya Chiranjeevi
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp