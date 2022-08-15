Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' books September 28, 2023 release

By PTI

BENGALURU: Action-adventure film "Salaar" starring Prabhas is slated to be released worldwide in theatres on September 28, 2023, the makers announced Monday. Directed by Prashanth Neel of the "KGF" film franchise fame, the movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Production house Hombale Films shared the film's release date and a new poster of the "Baahubali" star on the occasion of Independence Day. "'REBEL'LING WORLDWIDE ON SEP 28, 2023. #Salaar #TheEraOfSalaarBegins #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutihaasan @PrithviOfficial @IamJagguBhai @sriyareddy @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @shivakumarart @anbariv @SalaarTheSaga," read the tweet shared by the banner. '