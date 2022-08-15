Home Entertainment Telugu

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' books September 28, 2023 release

Directed by Prashanth Neel of the 'KGF' film franchise fame, the movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Published: 15th August 2022 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Prabhas starrer 'Salaar'.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Action-adventure film "Salaar" starring Prabhas is slated to be released worldwide in theatres on September 28, 2023, the makers announced Monday.

Directed by Prashanth Neel of the "KGF" film franchise fame, the movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Production house Hombale Films shared the film's release date and a new poster of the "Baahubali" star on the occasion of Independence Day.

"'REBEL'LING WORLDWIDE ON SEP 28, 2023.

#Salaar #TheEraOfSalaarBegins #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutihaasan @PrithviOfficial @IamJagguBhai @sriyareddy @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @shivakumarart @anbariv @SalaarTheSaga," read the tweet shared by the banner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salaar Prabhas Prashanth Neel Hombale Films
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp