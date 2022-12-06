Neha Sshetty’s look from 'Bedurulanka 2012' out

By Express News Service

Actor Neha Sshetty’s look from her upcoming film Bedurulanka 2012 was released by the makers on Monday. The film has Neha playing the female lead opposite Kartikeya Gummakonda.In the poster, Neha is seen clad in an orange saree, as she looks sideways smiling. Neha plays the role of Chitra, or as the makers call “Siva’s first love and partner in hoax”.

The upcoming film is backed by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni. It is written and directed by Clax. The film is expected to be a dramedy of sorts and will have some inspirations from the 1954 Japanese film Seven Samurai. Neha Sshetty plays the female lead.

Others expected to be part of the film are Srikanth Iyengar, Ajay Ghosh, Goparaju Ramana, Jabardasth Ram Prasad, and Rajkumar Kasireddy. The technical crew consists of Mani Sharma on the music and editing by Viplav Nyshadam. Bedurulanka 2012 will be shot by cinematographer Sunny Kurapati.

