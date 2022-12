By Express News Service

Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu has joined Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma’s film, AS04.

Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film will hit screens in 2023. Announcing that Jagapathi Babu has joined the team, Ayush shared a photo of him with the former on Insta.

He wrote, “From being a fanboy to finally sharing the screen with you. My Privilege to welcome you on board AS04 Jagapathi Babu, sir.(sic)” Ayush, in a statement, said, “Can’t wait to unveil a totally new side of him in AS04.”

