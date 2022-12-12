Home Entertainment Telugu

Upasana and Ram Charan expecting first child

Upasana has always maintained that they would have children only when they, as a couple, were ready.

Published: 12th December 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Upasana and Ram Charan

Celebrity couple Upasana and Ram Charan. (Photo | Ram Charan Instagram)

By Online Desk

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child.

The 'RRR' actor in a post shared on his Instagram handle said: "With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child." 

The post was signed "with love and gratitude" by Ram Charan's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Upasana's parents Shobana and Anil Kamineni.

Ram Charan, 37, and Upasana Kamineni, 33, got engaged in December 2011 after reportedly meeting at a sports club over a decade ago. They got married in 2012.

Upasana has always maintained that they would have children only when they, as a couple, were ready. She also spoke about it in a recent interaction with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. 

Upasana is the grand-daughter of Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals.

Meanwhile, Ram is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham's directorial 'RC15'. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist. 

He recently joined hands with director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut with the sensational blockbuster 'Uppena'. The movie is expected to be mounted on a huge scale under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan: Ram Charan will make a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Charan Upasana Kamineni Ram Charan child Chiranjeevi
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp