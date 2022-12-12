Upasana and Ram Charan expecting first child

By Online Desk

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child.

The 'RRR' actor in a post shared on his Instagram handle said: "With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child."

The post was signed "with love and gratitude" by Ram Charan's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Upasana's parents Shobana and Anil Kamineni.

Ram Charan, 37, and Upasana Kamineni, 33, got engaged in December 2011 after reportedly meeting at a sports club over a decade ago. They got married in 2012.

Upasana has always maintained that they would have children only when they, as a couple, were ready. She also spoke about it in a recent interaction with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Upasana is the grand-daughter of Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals.

Meanwhile, Ram is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham's directorial 'RC15'. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist.

He recently joined hands with director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut with the sensational blockbuster 'Uppena'. The movie is expected to be mounted on a huge scale under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.

