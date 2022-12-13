S S Rajamouli’s blockbuster film 'RRR' in Golden Globes race

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: S S Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR might not have been India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023, but the film is making all the right noises in the award circuit to become a frontrunner across many categories. After multiple wins in various awards in the West, the film has gained another prominent feather in its cap with two nominations at the Golden Globes.

In the nominations announced on Monday, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has been chosen under the Best Non-English Language Film category and the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category (Naatu Naatu).

For the Best Non-English language film, RRR will fight it out against strong contenders like All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium), and Decision to Leave (South Korea). RRR is the only Indian film to make the final five amid other entries from the country. These include Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Chhello Show, which was India’s official entry for the Oscars, for which RRR has been submitted independently.

‘Naatu Naatu’, composed by M M Keeravani, will be competing at the Golden Globes with ‘Carolina’ from Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Ciao Papa’ from Pinocchio, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick and ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

CHENNAI: S S Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR might not have been India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023, but the film is making all the right noises in the award circuit to become a frontrunner across many categories. After multiple wins in various awards in the West, the film has gained another prominent feather in its cap with two nominations at the Golden Globes. In the nominations announced on Monday, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has been chosen under the Best Non-English Language Film category and the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category (Naatu Naatu). For the Best Non-English language film, RRR will fight it out against strong contenders like All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium), and Decision to Leave (South Korea). RRR is the only Indian film to make the final five amid other entries from the country. These include Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Chhello Show, which was India’s official entry for the Oscars, for which RRR has been submitted independently. ‘Naatu Naatu’, composed by M M Keeravani, will be competing at the Golden Globes with ‘Carolina’ from Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Ciao Papa’ from Pinocchio, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick and ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.