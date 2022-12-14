Home Entertainment Telugu

Rana Daggubati's look from Rana Naidu out

Rana Naidu is an official adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan. The release date is yet to be announced.

Published: 14th December 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

The first look poster of Rana Daggubati from his upcoming Netflix series, Rana Naidu.

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Rana Daggubati from his upcoming Netflix series, Rana Naidu, was released by the streaming platform, on social media, on the occasion of the actor's birthday on Wednesday. Only on Tuesday, the makers released Venkatesh Daggubati's character poster, who is also starring in the series, for his birthday.

In the poster, Rana is clad in a black shirt and hoodie, as he appears to be talking to someone over the phone. 

Rana Naidu is an official adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan. The release date is yet to be announced. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is produced by Aaron Sunder of Locomotive Global Inc. The makers have wrapped up shooting with the majority of shooting taking place in Mumbai. 

The show follows the life of the city’s go-to-fixer, Rana Naidu, who does the dirty work for top power players; making the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls, disappear.
Apart from Rana and Venkatesh, the series also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles. The Netflix series will be dubbed in multiple southern languages upon release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Naidu Netflix Rana Daggubati Ray Donovan
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp