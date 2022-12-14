Rana Daggubati's look from Rana Naidu out

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Rana Daggubati from his upcoming Netflix series, Rana Naidu, was released by the streaming platform, on social media, on the occasion of the actor's birthday on Wednesday. Only on Tuesday, the makers released Venkatesh Daggubati's character poster, who is also starring in the series, for his birthday.

In the poster, Rana is clad in a black shirt and hoodie, as he appears to be talking to someone over the phone.

Rana Naidu is an official adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan. The release date is yet to be announced. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is produced by Aaron Sunder of Locomotive Global Inc. The makers have wrapped up shooting with the majority of shooting taking place in Mumbai.

The show follows the life of the city’s go-to-fixer, Rana Naidu, who does the dirty work for top power players; making the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls, disappear.

Apart from Rana and Venkatesh, the series also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles. The Netflix series will be dubbed in multiple southern languages upon release.

