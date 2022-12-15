Critics Choice Awards: RRR gets five nominations, including Best Visual Effects and Best Picture

By Express News Service

After making quite a big splash in the West and Hollywood awards circuit courtesy its nominations at the recently announced Golden Globes, RRR is set to make a mark in another awards ceremony.

The nominations for the Critics Choice Awards, which is generally considered to be a place where the potential Oscar contenders slug it out, were announced on Wednesday, and RRR's entry into this league exemplifies the reach and power of this SS Rajamouli directorial.

RRR has won five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). Notably, the film is nominated in the Best Non-English film and Best Song categories in the Golden Globes too.

RRR finds itself in an august company at the Critics Choice Awards as some of its fellow nominees across the five categories include films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Bardo, Close, and Decision to Leave. In fact, SS Rajamouli is nominated for the Best Director alongside all-time greats like Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), and Baz Luhrmann (Elvis).

Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the pack with 14 nominations, The Fabelmans has 11, and Banshees of Insherin has nine.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement.

After making quite a big splash in the West and Hollywood awards circuit courtesy its nominations at the recently announced Golden Globes, RRR is set to make a mark in another awards ceremony. The nominations for the Critics Choice Awards, which is generally considered to be a place where the potential Oscar contenders slug it out, were announced on Wednesday, and RRR's entry into this league exemplifies the reach and power of this SS Rajamouli directorial. RRR has won five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). Notably, the film is nominated in the Best Non-English film and Best Song categories in the Golden Globes too. RRR finds itself in an august company at the Critics Choice Awards as some of its fellow nominees across the five categories include films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Bardo, Close, and Decision to Leave. In fact, SS Rajamouli is nominated for the Best Director alongside all-time greats like Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), and Baz Luhrmann (Elvis). Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the pack with 14 nominations, The Fabelmans has 11, and Banshees of Insherin has nine. The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement.