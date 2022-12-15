Telugu horror film 'Masooda' gets OTT release date 

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Masooda, the recently released Telugu horror film, will premiere on Aha on December 21, the streaming platform announced on social media.

Written and directed by Sai Kiran in his directorial debut, Masooda opened to positive reception. The film stars Subhalekha Sudhakar, Akhila Ram, Bandhavi Sridhar, Satyam Rajesh, Satya Prakash, Surya Rao, Surabhi Prabhavathi and Krishna Teja, among others. The film released in theatres on November 18.

Masooda revolves around a single mother and daughter. Their lives are turned upside down when evil forces in form of a dead witch create havoc.

The film's technical crew consists of Prashanth R Vihari as the music composer, Nagesh Banel handling the cinematography and Jesvin Prabu on the edits. It is backed by Rahul Yadav Nakka under the banner of Swadharm Entertainment.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

