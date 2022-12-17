Home Entertainment Telugu

Sarath Kumar joins the cast of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'NBK108'

Tentatively titled NBK108, the film is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Published: 17th December 2022 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Ravipudi with Sarath Kumar

Anil Ravipudi with Sarath Kumar on the sets of 'NBK108'. (Photo | Anil Ravipudi Twitter)

By Express News Service

Actor Sarath Kumar has joined the sets of the upcoming Telugu film NBK108, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, the makers informed on social media on Saturday. The filmmakers also added that Sarath Kumar will play a crucial role in the film with the regular shoot in place.

Tentatively titled NBK108, the film is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It is backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. NBK108 will feature Sreeleela in a pivotal role, and the film is expected to be an action entertainer.

The film's technical crew includes music composer Thaman, cinematographer C Ram Prasad, and editor Tammi Raju.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be next seen in Veera Simha Reddy, which is slated to release on January 12, 2023, for the occasion of Sankranthi. It is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarath Kumar Telugu film Anil Ravipudi Nandamuri Balakrishna
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp