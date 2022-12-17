Sarath Kumar joins the cast of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'NBK108'

By Express News Service

Actor Sarath Kumar has joined the sets of the upcoming Telugu film NBK108, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, the makers informed on social media on Saturday. The filmmakers also added that Sarath Kumar will play a crucial role in the film with the regular shoot in place.

Tentatively titled NBK108, the film is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It is backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. NBK108 will feature Sreeleela in a pivotal role, and the film is expected to be an action entertainer.

The film's technical crew includes music composer Thaman, cinematographer C Ram Prasad, and editor Tammi Raju.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be next seen in Veera Simha Reddy, which is slated to release on January 12, 2023, for the occasion of Sankranthi. It is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

