Home Entertainment Telugu

Bobby Deol to play Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Directed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will feature Kalyan's as the titular outlaw and Niddhi Agerwal as Panchami.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bobby Deol (Photo | Instagram)

Bobby Deol (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol has joined the cast of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period action film "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", the makers announced on Saturday.

Directed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will feature Kalyan's as the titular outlaw and Niddhi Agerwal as Panchami. Deol has started shooting for the project after joining the film's set in Hyderabad.

In a special video released by the makers on social media, the team of "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is seen offering a grand welcome to the actor.

Deol said he is excited to make his debut in south cinema with the pan-India project.

"I always wanted to work in the South industry and was waiting for an opportunity which would excite me. When I heard 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', I got hooked.

I am also looking forward to portraying the role of mughal emperor Aurangzeb and working with superstar Pawan Kalyan.

"The producer of the film AM Rathnam and director Krish Jagarlamudi have done such amazing films in the past. It's great to be associated with such a fabulous team," the 53-year-old actor said in a statement.

Produced by Mega Surya Production, the film will be released in 2023 in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bobby Deol Pawan Kalyan Hari Hara Veera Mallu
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp