'RRR' a great movie and no one can tell me otherwise: 'Game of Thrones' star Nathalie Emmanuel

By PTI

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" actor Nathalie Emmanuel is the latest international celebrity to join the ever-growing fan club of SS Rajamouli's "RRR" as she described the blockbuster film as a "superhero bromance".

In a Twitter thread shared on Thursday, Emmanuel, who recently watched the movie, gave a shout-out to the team behind the period action drama for delivering an entertaining experience.

"RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise," the English actor tweeted, adding "Sick as in GREAT".

In a follow-up tweet, she captioned a GIF from the film: "Anyway, love a superhero bromance."

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film was released worldwide in March in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

The 33-year-old actor, known for playing Daenerys Targaryen's trusted advisor Missandei in 'GOT', praised the choreography of the popular song "Naatu Naatu", composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani.

"Also the dance-off, other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE, the translation was 'Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango' then to the Englishman," she wrote alongside a picture from the song.

"Naatu Naatu" is part of the music (original song) Oscars shortlist and will face off with 14 songs for the final nominations, which will be announced on January 24.

The track is also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.

Emmanuel congratulated the stunt coordinator, King Solomon, for his work in the introduction sequence of Ram Charan's character.

In another tweet, she gave a thumbs up to Sita (Alia Bhatt) loyalty and Jenny (Olivia Morris) for being a support system to the Indian freedom fighters.

"RRR" is also nominated for the best non-English language film Golden Globe, besides four more Critics Choice Award nominations -- best picture, best foreign language film, best director and best visual effects.

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" actor Nathalie Emmanuel is the latest international celebrity to join the ever-growing fan club of SS Rajamouli's "RRR" as she described the blockbuster film as a "superhero bromance". In a Twitter thread shared on Thursday, Emmanuel, who recently watched the movie, gave a shout-out to the team behind the period action drama for delivering an entertaining experience. "RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise," the English actor tweeted, adding "Sick as in GREAT". In a follow-up tweet, she captioned a GIF from the film: "Anyway, love a superhero bromance." "RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film was released worldwide in March in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The 33-year-old actor, known for playing Daenerys Targaryen's trusted advisor Missandei in 'GOT', praised the choreography of the popular song "Naatu Naatu", composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani. "Also the dance-off, other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE, the translation was 'Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango' then to the Englishman," she wrote alongside a picture from the song. "Naatu Naatu" is part of the music (original song) Oscars shortlist and will face off with 14 songs for the final nominations, which will be announced on January 24. The track is also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award. Emmanuel congratulated the stunt coordinator, King Solomon, for his work in the introduction sequence of Ram Charan's character. In another tweet, she gave a thumbs up to Sita (Alia Bhatt) loyalty and Jenny (Olivia Morris) for being a support system to the Indian freedom fighters. "RRR" is also nominated for the best non-English language film Golden Globe, besides four more Critics Choice Award nominations -- best picture, best foreign language film, best director and best visual effects.