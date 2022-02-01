Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor  to star in 'Jana Gana Mana'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to reunite with Puri Jagannadh for yet another pan-India film titled Jana Gana Mana, with the tagline Love India - Hate Indians. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in association with Puri Connects, the film marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in Telugu.

The film will go on floors in the USA in February. Interestingly, Jana Gana Mana brings together Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh for the second time after Liger, which is slated for release on August 25.

“The team is gearing up to leave for the USA in the first week of February and will be filming crucial portions on Vijay Deverakonda and others in this schedule. Puri is determined to complete the entire production by August and release the film in the last quarter of this year,” reveals a source, adding, “What’s so unique about the film is that all the characters speak in their native language.

There won’t be any subtitles or disclaimers.”The story gives a contemporary take on the gruesome murders, rape cases, and crimes that shook our nation over the last few years. In addition to this film, Vijay is also committed to working with director Sukumar in an untitled film that is expected to go on floors later this year.