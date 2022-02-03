Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde-starrer to go on floors in April 

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Mahesh Babu's upcoming film will start production in April, makers announced on Thursday.

Directed by Trivikram, whose last project was the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", the film is tentatively titled "SSMB28".

The movie also stars actor Pooja Hegde and is backed by S Radhakrishna under the banner Haarika and Hassine Creations.

The makers launched the film in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony.

"#SSMB28 pooja commenced today. Regular shoot starts this April, 2022," the production house tweeted.

The project will reunite Mahesh Babu and Trivikram after films like the 2005 Telugu actioner "Athadu" and 2010 fantasy action comedy, "Khaleja".

Hegde has also previously worked with the filmmaker in "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" and "Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava", co-starring Jr NTR.

Mahesh Babu will be next seen on "Sarkaru Vaari Paata", scheduled to release in May.

