Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' to release in theatres on May 27

'Major' release has been postponed several times in the past owing to the pandemic.

Published: 04th February 2022 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Adivi Sesh starrer 'Major' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South actor Adivi Sesh on Friday said his multilingual feature “Major”, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will now arrive in theatres worldwide on May 27.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka of “Goodachari”, the biographical action-drama traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid his life saving people during the Mumbai 2008 terror attacks.

With the easing of restrictions and lifting up of the partial lockdown amid the COVID-19 scare, the team of “Major” announced the new date for the film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam language.

The 36-year-old actor shared the news via Instagram.

“"This Summer will be massive #MajorTheFilm WORLDWIDE on 27 May, 2022,"” Sesh captioned the post.

'Major' has been postponed several times in the past owing to the pandemic.

The movie is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with actor-producer Mahesh Babu's company GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

“Major” also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

