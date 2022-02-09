STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' to arrive on Prime Video on February 12

Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film was released theatrically last month.

Published: 09th February 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Keerthi Suresh starrer 'Good Luck Sakhi'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu drama-comedy "Good Luck Sakhi", starring National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, is set to release on Prime Video on February 12, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

"Good Luck Sakhi" also stars Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The film follows the story of a happy-go-lucky girl Sakhi Pamar (Suresh), who hails from the Banjara tribe in the Rayalaseema region.

"Nicknamed Bad Luck Sakhi' by those around her, the villagers consider Sakhi's presence as a bad omen in any given situation.

"A colonel (Babu) arrives in the village, hunting for a promising shooter whom he wishes to prep for the bigger stage.

Sakhi has a gift for aiming targets that makes her a natural in shooting.

How far will Sakhi fly under the guidance of the Colonel?" the official synopsis from the streamer read.

The film will be available on the platform in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

The movie marked Kukunoor's directorial debut in Telugu cinema.

The filmmaker is known for directing critically-acclaimed movies such as "Hyderabad Blues", "Rockford", "Iqbal" and "Dor".

Suresh, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her 2018 movie "Mahanati", will be next seen in the action-comedy "Sarkaru Vaari Paata", headlined by Mahesh Babu.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically in May.

Keerthy Suresh Good Luck Sakhi Prime Video Nagesh Kukunoor
