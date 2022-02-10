‘I have no qualms about playing villain to Mahesh Babu’: Sudheer Babu

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

It has been 10 years since Sudheer Babu first appeared on the silver screen in a negative role in Ye Maaya Chesave. Two years later, he tasted success with the Maruthi directorial Prema Katha Chitram, but Sudheer feels that a breakthrough hit is still evading him.

“I have had a few hits to my name today, but I always wish to score a career-defining hit, which should become the talking point in the industry,” he says, reflecting upon his journey, “Success and failure are not in our hands. Every film is a new experience. I don’t have regrets whatsoever and I am content with my career. I am glad that I am giving my cent percent for every film.”

Films, for Sudheer, was a fascination ever since he was a kid. His father-in-law Krishna was one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema and his brother-in-law Mahesh Babu is the reigning superstar of the industry. “I was a model before I entered the film industry. But my interest took a bigger shape when I married Priya (Padmini Priyadarshini), the daughter of Krishna garu. Ever since I have put in my best efforts to become a passionate actor,” reveals Sudheer.

A fitness enthusiast, Sudheer, who has bulked up over the years, links his love for Badminton as the reason behind achieving his goal. “Playing badminton helped me get fitter and I think, as an actor, being fit is a prerequisite,” says Sudheer, adding, “Being a sportsperson, I am longing to work in a sports-based film. Although I have announced a biopic on Pullela Gopichand, it’s getting delayed due to a change in production plans. I am hoping to begin it soon with a new team.”

Though he admits to receiving a few offers in Hindi, Sudheer wants to stick to Telugu cinema as much as possible. “I was offered one of the main antagonists in Brahmastra. I turned down the offer because it was somehow similar to what I portrayed in Baaghi. I don’t want to repeat my roles no matter what. Rather, I choose to do Sammohanam, a romantic drama that had a well-written character in a nuanced manner,” says Sudheer.

Asked if he is open to playing a villain to Mahesh Babu, Sudheer explains, “I have no qualms about playing an antagonist to Mahesh provided it’s a memorable role and suits my stature as an actor.”



A self-proclaimed fan of Jackie Chan, Sudheer is keen to do films in the action genre. “Soon you will see me in a couple of action films that will set a new benchmark among the genre,” he avers.

Sudheer is exciting about his upcoming films. “I have completed shooting for Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. I am also committed to working in a film each with actor-turned-director Harsha Vardhan and Abhilash Reddy,” signs off Sudheer Babu.