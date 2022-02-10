STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Ticket prices issue: High-profile meeting of Tollywood biggies with Andhra Pradesh CM

The motive behind the meeting is to negotiate flexible cinema ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 10th February 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood's big celebrities are meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, led by megastar Chiranjeevi to discuss the movie ticket prices issue.(Photo | AP)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Tollywood's big celebrities are meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, led by megastar Chiranjeevi to discuss the movie ticket prices issue.

The delegation is to discuss some important issues with Jagan Reddy and request his input to sort out the ongoing movie ticket prices and theatres issues.

Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and Koratala Siva flew to Vijayawada early on Thursday, in a chartered flight.

Telugu stars Mahesh Babu and Prabhas were spotted accompanying Chiranjeevi, as directors S.S. Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, and other producers had joined them in the much-anticipated meeting.

The motive behind the meeting is to negotiate flexible cinema ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting commenced at 11 AM on Thursday and is expected to be a long one, as the stars will apparently bring the problems faced by the industry onto the CM's table.

Tollywood is hoping for a positive announcement soon after the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Tollywood Ticket Price issue
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp