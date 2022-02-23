STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parvez Shaikh to choreograph stunts for Prabhas-starrer Project K

As reported by us earlier, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone are starring in a mega-budget film titled Project K.

Published: 23rd February 2022

Stunt chereographer Parvez Shaikh is a part of 'Project K'

Stunt chereographer Parvez Shaikh is a part of 'Project K'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

As reported by us earlier, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are starring in a mega-budget film titled Project K. Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame is directing the film.

The makers have roped in Parvez Shaikh to choreograph stunts for the film. He is also the action choreographer of the upcoming biggies, Brahmastra and Shamshera. It is reported that Parvez is currently choreographing an important action block for Project K.

The project is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films. It has cinematography by Dani Sanchez-Lopez and music by Mickey J Meyer, both of whom had worked with Nag Ashwin in Mahanati.

