STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Will work towards making Hyderabad the movie capital of India: Rana Daggubati

Lauding the ministers of Telangana, who were present at the event, Rana thanked the government of Telangana for being understanding, regarding the problems faced by the movie industry.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rana Daggubati (Photo | Twitter)

Rana Daggubati (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Rana Daggubati, who spoke at the pre-release event of 'Bheemla Nayak', stated that he will work towards the development of the movie industry and would collaborate to make Hyderabad the movie capital of India.

As Rana spoke at the event, he expressed that he had worked with multiple personalities in the movie industry, but Pawan Kalyan was really special. "My upcoming movies will have Pawan Kalyan's influence", the Bhallaladeva from 'Baahubali' said.

Lauding the ministers of Telangana, who were present at the event, Rana thanked the government of Telangana for being understanding, regarding the problems faced by the movie industry.

"I thank Kalvakunta Rama Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and the Telangana government for being helpful. Your positive approach towards the Telugu movie industry will help us grow. I promise to myself, to work towards making Hyderabad the movie capital of India", Rana said.

Slated for its release on February 25, the pre-release event of Pawan and Rana- starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' took place in the Yousufguda grounds in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. Telangana's IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were invited as the chief guests by the makers of 'Bheemla Nayak'. KTR, who spoke at the event conveyed his best regards to the 'Bheemla Nayak' team.

ALSO READ | Actress Hamsa Nandini: I am officially a chemo survivor, but I haven't won yet

Earlier on Thursday, the IT Minister of Telangana, KTR took to his Twitter, as he wrote, "Took a break from my routine to greet my brothers @PawanKalyan garu @RanaDaggubati & @MusicThaman & director Sagar Chandra for their upcoming movie #BheemlaNayak. Lovely to meet some brilliant musicians such as Padmasri Mogilaiah Garu & Sivamani Garu".



Rana plays a powerful, hot-headed opponent named Daniel Sekhar, while Pawan will reprise a cop in 'Bheemla Nayak'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Daggubati Tollywood Hyderabad Movie capital India Film industry
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp