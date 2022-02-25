STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bookworm Samantha Ruth Prabhu absorbs insights of 'Will'

Samantha has given her insights on 'Will', which is quite relatable for the struggle the actress has been undergoing in her personal life.

Kollywood actress Samantha (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent Instagram story reveals her insights on actor Will Smith's book titled 'Will'. The 'Majili' actress is not only a fitness freak but also a bookworm.

In her latest social media posts, Samantha has given her insights on 'Will', which is quite relatable for the struggle the actress has been undergoing in her personal life.

Samantha shared a quote from the popular book which reads, "Over the past thirty years, like all of us, 1 have dealt with failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death."

"I've had my life threatened, my money is taken away, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated and every single day, still got up, mixed concrete, and laid another brick, No matter what you're going through, there is always another brick sitting right there in front of you, waiting to be laid."

"The only question is, are you going to get up and lay it?".

The actress also reviewed the book, as she wrote, "Work hard, learn from your setbacks, self-reflect, reinvent yourself and never ever give up. Oh, and a sense of humour helps. What a lovely and fascinating book, Will."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been actively sharing inspiring quotes and discussions on social media.

But, ever since her personal setback (divorce) was revealed, most of her fans and followers have been trying to dissect her social media activity.

