Prakash Raj criticises Andhra Pradesh government over politics in film industry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Actor Prakash Raj criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for its "onslaught" on Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak.

Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj urged the State government to put an end to this ‘onslaught’ and let cinema thrive. He questioned the misuse of power and one upmanship tendencies on film industry. The actor wondered as to how can the government claim to be encouraging the film industry.

"How can we believe it. If there are any differences, they should be settled in the political arena and should not make the box office target of vindictive action," he said.