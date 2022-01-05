STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Pushpa: The Rise' to make its OTT debut on January 7

The net earnings of the film's Hindi version have touched Rs 65 crore since its release on December 17.

Published: 05th January 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:35 PM

A still from Pushpa.

A still from Pushpa.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Amazon Prime Video took to its social media handle to announce that 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was 2021's top-grossing film, will be streaming on the OTT platform from Friday, January 7.

Prime Video's tweet read: "He'll fight. He'll run. He'll jump. But he won't succumb! Watch #PushpaOnPrime, Jan. 7 In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada." The announcement comes at a time when state governments are flagging off night curfews and either shutting down cinema theatres and multiplexes, and insisting on 50 per cent occupancy.

With the producers of the other much-anticipated movies -- 'RRR', 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Bheemla Nayak' -- announcing the postponement of their release because of the Covid-19 surge, 'Pushpa' has continued with its winning run, its box-office earnings going up steadily.

The net earnings of the film's Hindi version have touched Rs 65 crore since its release on December 17. Worldwide, according to film trade analysts, it has raked in more than Rs 300 crore.

Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller's star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh.

