Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri tests positive for COVID, celebrates her birthday in isloation

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actor Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri has tested positive for COVID-19 and she celebrated her birthday in self-isolation at home.

Nithiin, who posted the video of his wife's birthday 'celebrations', wished that she tests negative soon. The award-winning actor, last seen in Merlapaka Gandhi-directed Maestro, cut the birthday cake on his wife's behalf, as she watched her from a distance.

Video courtesy: @VenkyKudumula love u darling — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 6, 2022

He also posted a video on his social media profiles and wrote: "COVID has barriers - But LOVE has no BARRIERS ... HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE LIFE 1st time 'nuvvu negative kavalani korukuntunnanu'." The bit in Telugu can be translated as, "For the first time I want you to be negative."

Nithiin and Shalini got married in July 2020. Tollywood, incidentally, has been seeing a rise in the number of celebrities testing positive for COVID-19. They include well-known stars Mahesh Babu, Manchu Manoj and Manchu Lakshmi.