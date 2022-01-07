STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri tests positive for COVID, celebrates her birthday in isloation

Nithiin, who posted the video of his wife's birthday 'celebrations', wished that she tests negative soon.

Published: 07th January 2022 03:22 PM

Telugu actor Nithiin with wife Shalini

Telugu actor Nithiin with wife Shalini (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actor Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri has tested positive for COVID-19 and she celebrated her birthday in self-isolation at home.

Nithiin, who posted the video of his wife's birthday 'celebrations', wished that she tests negative soon. The award-winning actor, last seen in Merlapaka Gandhi-directed Maestro, cut the birthday cake on his wife's behalf, as she watched her from a distance.

He also posted a video on his social media profiles and wrote: "COVID has barriers - But LOVE has no BARRIERS ... HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE LIFE 1st time 'nuvvu negative kavalani korukuntunnanu'." The bit in Telugu can be translated as, "For the first time I want you to be negative."

Nithiin and Shalini got married in July 2020. Tollywood, incidentally, has been seeing a rise in the number of celebrities testing positive for COVID-19. They include well-known stars Mahesh Babu, Manchu Manoj and Manchu Lakshmi.

