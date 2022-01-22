I don’t want to be trapped in a certain image: Govind Padmasoorya

Murali Krishna CH By

Govind Padmasoorya (GP) could not have asked for a more delightful way to celebrate Sankranti as his second Telugu film, Bangarraju, has become the festival winner. The youngster feels excited and blessed to be a part of the Akkineni multi-starrer. Although he plays a role with negative shades, he agreed to come on board because it allows him to showcase different character traits.

Are you happy with the kind of response Bangarraju is getting?

Definitely. I am overwhelmed and happy about the film as well as my performance (as Aadhi). I watched the film at Shanti theatre and enjoyed the hoots, howls and mass frenzy. If it was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for 2020 Sankranti, this time, it is Bangarraju. This is indeed the happiest Sankranti for me. I think I should be making it a habit to have a release in Telugu for every Sankranti (laughs).

You were at ease playing Aadhi. What was your inspiration?

I was really excited when I went through the script. What thrilled me was the variations in the character and the traits I portray in the film. It’s not often that an actor gets to play such interesting roles. I had to bring in two different acting patterns to pull off this role. For the initial scenes, I had to look simple, lovable and realistic as the best friend of Chinna Bangarraju (Naga Chaitanya). Later, I should look intense and intimidating. I think my experience in the Malayalam film industry has helped me portray the part.

How was it like sharing space with Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya?

It was wonderful and both were welcoming. Nag sir is really cool and down-to-earth person. Chay and I share love and brotherhood. Also, it was a pleasure working with Rao Ramesh garu and Sampath garu, who are like acting workshops. They gave me interesting inputs and supported me throughout the production.

What motivated you to play a negative role when all your other work showcases you in positive roles?

I choose to play a negative role because it offered something different from the usual one with gray shades. In Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, I played an urban, sophisticated youngster Paidithalli, who was all decked up. In Bangarraju, I was seen as a native Telugu abbayi, who is god-fearing. These are completely different from each other and I am glad people have accepted me in both films. I always see how convincingly can I play the character and how much scope does that role gives me to showcase my acting potential. Being a part of a big film and getting noticed for your performance is a rarity. I must say I had no qualms when this role came my way.

Aren’t you worried about being typecast as a villain?

Not really. I don’t want to be trapped in a certain image.

I always wanted to portray roles that are challenging and versatile. The audience should never be able to understand the dimension of my character in a film. I love to play all kinds of roles and I will go to any length to attain perfection. I did stunts and have showcased only the negative trait of mine in Telugu, but in Malayalam, people see me in good roles as a lovable guy, who is not much into action. Somewhere I am sure that these two traits will merge and help me find a ground.

What makes you say ‘yes’ to a project?

There are many things. I should enjoy the film. Is it a film I want to watch? Do I have a good role? Who’s the director and who’s the producer? I would even do a film if the script doesn’t appeal to me provided if it is with a director where I can learn a lot. I would prefer doing those films which people watch than great performances in those films which people don’t get to see at all. When I say yes to a film, there should be some takeaway and minimum star value. I don’t want to do a film just for the sake of it.

What’s your dream role?

Any role that I feel I won’t be able to do is a dream role for me (laughs). I am looking forward to such interesting roles from the writers. Let them bring in the adventure and I am ready for the ride. Having said that I will continue to work in mainstream films and niche ones.

Upcoming projects?

I am playing the lead in Nani’s upcoming production Meet Cute. The film explores a man’s relationship with his wife and his ex-girlfriend. For the first time, I am playing a married man named Ajay aka AJ, who is both sober and subtle by nature. The shooting was completed and the film will release soon. I am also committed to playing one of the lead actors in director Merlapaka Gandhi’s next with Niharika Entertainments. The film will go on floors later this month and I will join the sets in February. You should also watch out for my performances in these films (laughs).

So, all in all, you seem to be Tollywood-bound...

I knew that the Telugu film industry is the biggest industry in India. It produces over 400 films a year. I see a possibility of taking Telugu films to Malayalam. I am able to do bigger things on a bigger canvas in Telugu cinema. It feels good to cross boundaries, meet people and interact with them. I am concentrating on Telugu as much as I do in Malayalam. Right now, if I get any good film in Telugu, I will give top priority.