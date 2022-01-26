Ravi Teja's special birthday poster from 'Ramarao On Duty' unveiled

By IANS

HYDERABAD: As Telugu star Ravi Teja celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, the makers of his upcoming action thriller 'Ramarao On Duty' unveiled a special poster from the movie.

The action-packed poster portrays Ravi showing his various emotions. He can be seen with his wife in one image, while his family can be seen in another.

The poster features several other pictures of the actor, as a representation of the entertainment that is packed in the movie.

Billed to be a story inspired by true incidents, 'Ramarao On Duty' will have Ravi Teja play an action-packed role with many variations. Actresses Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan play the female lead roles in the movie, while actor Venu Thottempudi will be seen in an important role.

It has been reported that the makers of 'Ramarao On Duty' are in the final leg of shooting and that they will begin shooting a song from Wednesday in Ramoji Film City.

Actors Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, 'Sarpatta' John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani, and others will be seen in significant roles in the movie.

Being directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri's SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, 'Ramarao On Duty' is gearing up for its theatrical release soon.

Music for the flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor. As of now, 'Ramarao On Duty' is expected to be hitting the big screens on March 25, 2022.