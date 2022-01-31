STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naga Chaitanya in talks for Telugu remake of Tamil hit 'Maanadu'

Despite no official confirmation regarding the news, Tollywood insiders are convinced that Naga Chaitanya is certain to play the lead role in the remake of Simbu's recent hit movie.

Published: 31st January 2022

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is in talks for the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie 'Maanadu'. Despite no official confirmation regarding the news, Tollywood insiders are convinced that Naga Chaitanya is certain to play the lead role in the remake of Simbu's recent hit movie.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, 'Maanadu' features Silambarasan ('Simbu') and S.J. Suriya in the lead roles. The leading Tollywood production house, Suresh Productions, has bought the rights for the movie.

As Suresh Productions is owned by Naga Chaitanya's maternal uncle, Daggubati Suresh, the production team is said to have roped in 'Bangarraju' actor to play the lead role. Sources close to the production house also suggest that Chaitanya has given the idea his nod after listening to the story narration.

It is not yet known if Venkat Prabhu will direct the Telugu remake of 'Maanadu' as well. An official statement is expected to be out very soon.

Naga Chaitanya, who is basking in the success of his recent movies, 'Love Story' and 'Bangarraju', is well on his way to wrap up his shooting for Vikram Kumar's 'Thank You', in which Rashi Khanna is to be seen as his love interest.

ALSO READ | Maanadu is an emotional film for me: Silambarasan

Directors Parashuram, Vijay Kanakamedala and Nandini Reddy are said to be in talks to direct Chaitanya in the coming days. Chaitanya is also rumoured to be entering the OTT space with a web series that is to be aired on Prime Video.

