Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' to release in Netflix on July 3 in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam

The film has been written by Adivi Sesh, who also plays the title character and is based on the life journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Published: 01st July 2022 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: After receiving huge appreciation from the audience and the critics alike, the film 'Major', based on the life journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is all set to release on Netflix on July 3. The film has been written by Adivi Sesh, who also plays the title character.

Talking about the OTT release of the film, Sesh said, "We have received a lot of love for Major in cinemas and our hope is to now make our labour of love available to everyone across the globe. Its premiere on Netflix will ensure that audiences not only in India but also across more than 190 countries, will continue to love Major and the inspiring journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan will continue touching the heart of everyone."

The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and it is also featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

