STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Resul Pookutty trolled for calling 'RRR' a 'gay love story'

A controversy erupted on Monday after the sound engineer, while responding to a person dismissing the film as garbage on Twitter, called the film, "a gay love story".

Published: 04th July 2022 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Academy award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty

Academy award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty on Monday clarified that certain unsavoury statements he is believed to have made about director S. S. Rajamouli's blockbuster film, 'RRR', were actually statements made by those in the west and that he was merely quoting them.

A controversy erupted on Monday after the sound engineer, while responding to a person dismissing the film as garbage on Twitter, called the film, "a gay love story". Pookutty went on to say that Alia Bhatt had been used as a prop in the film.

The statements triggered outrage with several Twitter users coming down heavily on the sound engineer for these statements.

One user tweeted: "Resul Pookutty you've lost respect today for demeaning 'RRR'." Responding to this tweet, Pookutty tweeted: "That's what they called it in the west, I merely quoted it'".

Pookutty's explanation hasn't had the desired effect if one were to go by the replies to his tweet.

One person asked, "If someone call(s) you stupid and I quote that, will you ignore that because I merely quoted it?" Another quipped that there were several other people who had praised the movie and he could have quoted those statements.

ALSO READ | Jr NTR, Ram Charan's 'RRR' gets shoutout from Captain America writer

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Resul Pookutty RRR Controvery RRR
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp