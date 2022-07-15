STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Actress Samantha's absence from social media worries her fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next film will be 'Shakuntalam,' directed by Guna Sekhar of 'Rudramadevi.' In the mythological drama, she will play the majestic queen Shakuntala Devi.

Published: 15th July 2022 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Samantha

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Photo | Samanatha Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent social media engagement has been nearly non-existent. The bubbly actress, who typically keeps her fans engaged with her pictures, has been dormant on various social media platforms.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was even active on social media during her lowest point when she announced her split from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha's social media activity has decreased, and supporters are concerned about her mental health.

While some admirers feel Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to be on a social media detox, others believe she is simply not in the mood to communicate with any of her social media followers for personal reasons.

Samantha's social media followers remarked, "It's strange that Samantha hasn't been uploading her usual content on Instagram. She usually includes at least one good quote or philosophical statement. There are no images, quotes, or even brand posts. Hey! What's the matter, Sam? ".

"Samantha is probably keeping a low-key presence for a few days so she can come back with an interesting announcement about her next major thing," a fan said. "I sincerely hope she is okay. Sam, at least, publishes her training videos or hilarious dog posts ", another fan stated.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next film will be 'Shakuntalam,' directed by Guna Sekhar of 'Rudramadevi.' In the mythological drama, she will play the majestic queen Shakuntala Devi.

The 'Majili' actress will also play the title character in 'Yashoda,' a women-centric sci-fi thriller.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu social media
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp