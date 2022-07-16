STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mammootty introduced in teaser of Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent'

The teaser of Agent, the upcoming Telugu film starring actors Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty, was released by the makers on social media on Friday.

Published: 16th July 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Mammootty_in_Agent

Mammootty's first look from Akhil Akkineni's Agent.

By Express News Service

The one-minute teaser is presented from the point of view of head of national security agency Mahadev, played by Mammootty.

Called for an enquiry, he discloses the courage, valour and unpredictable nature of an “agent” (played by Akhil), who is termed the most notorious, ruthless patriot and is impossible to catch. He goes on to say that his death note has already been written.

The film is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Sakshi Vaidya is playing the female lead opposite Akhil.

Agent’s story is written by Vakkantham Vamsi.

The film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

