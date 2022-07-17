Home Entertainment Telugu

Chiranjeevi to present 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Telugu

Actor Naga Chaitanya being a part of the movie is one thing, and Chiranjeevi's presentation of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the other thing that might attract more attention to the movie in Telugu.

Published: 17th July 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Bollywood cinema is attempting to extend its business in the south in unprecedented ways. In this context, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi planning to present Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Telugu comes as no surprise.

Chiranjeevi, on Saturday, took to his social media to make an announcement regarding the same. "Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend #AamirKhan's wonderful emotional roller coaster #LaalSinghChaddha. Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him," Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Actor Naga Chaitanya being a part of the movie is one thing, and Chiranjeevi's presentation of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the other thing that might attract more attention to the movie in Telugu as well as other South languages.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bramhastra' is being presented by SS Rajamouli and it's being aggressively promoted in Telugu, and now the same formula is being followed for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is slated for its huge release on August 12. Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie is the official remake of Hollywood's famous movie 'Forrest Gump'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chiranjeevi Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp