No language divide,all films represent India: Director SS Rajamouli

VISAKHAPATNAM: "I love my darling Prabhas. He is a very dear friend of mine. All of them (Tollywood actors) are great. But if I have to choose one, I will say darling Prabhas," says Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. He was answering a question from reporters about his favourite Tollywood star.

He was in Vizag on Tuesday to promote his upcoming film Brahmastra. While expressing his admiration for Rajini, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the newly-wed actor disclosed his love for Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s swagger. But, his omission of superstar Mahesh Babu was rather surprising. Mahesh Babu has kicked up controversy recently by saying that Bollywood can’t afford him.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood. Ace director SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. The trailer of Brahmastra will be released on June 15.

Before the press meet, the trio visited Simhachalam temple.

“We may talk and think in different languages, but the cinemas are Indian. There’s nothing like a Telugu cinema or a Hindi cinema. We make films representing India as a nation and its greatness,” explained Rajamouli. Citing two reasons for presenting Brahmastra in the South, the RRR director said, “One is my association with Karan Johar and the other is Ayan Mukerji. He is very mad about making films and he never loses track.”

Ranbir Kapoor is the first Bollywood actor to promote a film in Vizag. Addressing the gathering he said, “Vizag, thank you so much for your support! I haven’t felt so much love, affection, and support in any part of the world, not even in my own home!” He also thanked Rajamouli for his support. Ayan Mukerji said, “Films made in Tollywood are the best in the country. The love for cinema in the South is marvelous. I should admit that Brahmastra is receiving so much love and support only because of Rajamouli sir.”

Special video messages of Alia Bhatt and Akkineni Nagarjuna, who played an important role in the film, were screened on the occasion. The film has Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and will be released worldwide on September 9. Fox Star Studios is producing the movie in association with Dharma Productions.