STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Pooja Hegde to perform stunts in Jana Gana Mana

A group of action directors from Thailand were specially flown to Mumbai to train Pooja in martial arts, says a source.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Pooja Hegde (Photo | PTI)

Actress Pooja Hegde (Photo | PTI)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After dabbling with girl-next-door roles, Pooja Hegde is now turning into an action star. The Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor is gearing up to perform some breathtaking action sequences in her upcoming film Jana Gana Mana, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

“A group of action directors from Thailand were specially flown to Mumbai to train Pooja in martial arts. A three-day training session will begin on Wednesday followed by a four-day shooting schedule from June 4-8 in Mumbai. Pooja will be matching Vijay by performing some high-voltage action sequences in the film,” says a source close to the know.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Jana Gana Mana showcases Vijay as an Army officer, who takes on the corrupted system. However, Pooja’s role is being kept under wraps as there is a lot of intrigue around her character. Produced by Puri Connects in association with Charmmee Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on August 3, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pooja Hegde Jana Gana Mana Vijay Deverakonda
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp