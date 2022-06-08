STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Doctor Strange' screenwriter C. Robert Cargill gives shoutout to 'RRR'

Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, the film since its release has earned over Rs 1,150 crore at the box office.

Published: 08th June 2022 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

C. Robert Cargill, screenwriter for Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer 'Doctor Strange' (Photo |Twitter/ Massawyrm)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: C. Robert Cargill, screenwriter for Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer 'Doctor Strange', has heaped praises on the Indian film 'RRR', helmed by S.S. Rajamouli.

Sharing a poster of 'RRR's on Twitter, he wrote: "Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member.

"This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week."

Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, the film since its release has earned over Rs 1,150 crore at the box office. It is based on the lives of revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-Independence India.

The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

