'Grow up': Samantha tells publication who claimed she planted fake stories about Naga Chaitanya

Samantha has been at the receiving end of several personal attacks since she and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce.

Published: 21st June 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 04:35 PM

Samantha

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Photo | Samanatha Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday called out a publication for its report claiming she was behind "fake stories" regarding her former husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. Rumours of Naga Chaitanya and 'Made In Heaven' actor Sobhita Dhulipala dating each other are all over social media. The report claimed it was Samantha who was spreading those rumours.

Samantha and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in October 2017, had announced their separation last year.

Responding to an article released by an online entertainment portal, which claimed that the "Family Man" star is planting negative stories about Chaitanya, the actor wrote, that people need to "grow up".

"Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by a girl! Grow up, guys. The parties involved have clearly moved on. You should move on too! Concentrate on your work. On your families. Move on!" she wrote on Twitter.

Samantha, 35, has been at the receiving end of several personal attacks since her public announcement of the divorce. Last year, the actor had put a statement responding to "false rumours and stories" being spread in the media against her and said divorce is "an extremely painful process" but the "relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult.

"They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," she had written.

On the work front, Samantha will be starring in the pan-India project "Yashoda", Gunasekhar's directorial "Shaakuntalam" and the Indian version of Prime Video's "Citadel". She will be making her Hollywood debut with BAFTA winner Philip John's movie "Arrangements of Love".

(With online desk inputs)

