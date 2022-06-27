STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayalam actor Biju Menon to appear alongside Chiranjeevi in 'Mega154'

Bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers, Devi Sri Prasad is to compose the music for the movie, which is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar with GK Mohan as a co-producer.

Published: 27th June 2022 05:19 PM

Actor Biju Menon (Photo | Biju Menon, Instagram)

By IANS

HYDERABAD:  'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' actor Biju Menon is said to have a significant role in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's next film tentatively titled 'Mega154'. The film's release date for Sankranthi 2023 was confirmed by the producers. According to recent rumours, the movie's producers are attempting to cast 'Ranam' and 'Khatarnak' actor Biju Menon as the villain.

Shruti Haasan will be seen in the female lead role in 'Mega154'.

Mega154 Chiranjeevi Biju Menon Shruti Haasan Mythri Movie Makers
Comments

