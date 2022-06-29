Home Entertainment Telugu

Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates in New York

Recently the actor, who  is enjoying his vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, shared a picture with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday, his social media account.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu (L), wife Namrata Shirodkar (R) with Bill Gates

Telugu star Mahesh Babu (L), wife Namrata Shirodkar (R) with Bill Gates. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Telugu star Mahesh Babu is enjoying his vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and treating his fans with some glimpses from their vacay. Recently the actor shared a picture with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday, his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 46-year-old actor posted a picture with Bill Gates and captioned it, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"

In the picture, Mahesh was seen donning a checked shirt that he teamed up with black trousers. And to complete his look he opted for black sports shoes and a cap. On the other hand, Microsoft's co-founder sported a charcoal sweatshirt and grey trousers.

While Namrata wore a casual white tee that she paired with flared pants. To complement her entire look, she was seen carrying transparent sunglasses over her head.

Mahesh with his wife and two children- Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni have been on a holiday for a while. During their tour, they visited different parts of Europe. Currently, they are in New York where they met Bill Gates.

Telugu actor also shared a picture with Bill Gates at a restaurant. He wrote, "A that was" along with heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12. After the success of his recent film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Mahesh Babu will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in a Sukumar's directorial.

