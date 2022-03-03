STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Radhe Shyam' to have its own unique version in Metaverse

Reports say 'Radhe Shyam' is the first movie to offer people the chance to create their own avatars in the Metaverse. With distinctive avatars, the users will be able to explore the world.

Scene from Radhe Shyam

A scene from Radhe Shyam

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Upcoming pan-India movie 'Radhe Shyam' will have its own unique version in the Metaverse, a global first.

As the movie release is days ahead, the makers of the magnum opus have planned to bring in the novel style for promoting the movie with the introduction of the Metaverse.

It is reported that 'Radhe Shyam' is the first movie in the world to offer people the chance to create their own avatars in the Metaverse. With distinctive avatars, the users will be able to explore the world or 'Radhe Shyam'.

Starring Prabhas as Vikramaditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerana, 'Radhe Shyam', the Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial venture, is said to have top-notch VFX, especially towards the end of the movie.

Taking the same template as the theme, the makers have designed the Metaverse, which is one of the best ways to promote the movie online.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'Radhe Shyam', which is a production of UV Creations. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, 'Radhe Shyam' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

The Prabhas & Pooja Hegde-starrer will see a grand release on March 11.

