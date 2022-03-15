STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Allu Arjun visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office: Collaboration on the cards?

Allu Arjun, who has been basking in the glorious success of his maiden pan-India movie 'Pushpa: The Rise', had flown down to Mumbai earlier.

Published: 15th March 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Allu Arjun was spotted at Bollywood's famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office on Monday.

After pictures from Bhansali's office hit the Internet, talks regarding the duo's possible collaboration emerged.

Allu Arjun, who has been basking in the glorious success of his maiden pan-India movie 'Pushpa: The Rise', had flown down to Mumbai earlier.

After the 'Arya' actor was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, the meeting has turned many heads, as a possible collaboration is anticipated.

If Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct Allu Arjun for his next, the latter would have a big advantage, as he is already enjoying his growing stardom in the Hindi belt.

Well, it is up to the duo, to make an official announcement regarding the same, if there is a movie on the cards.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will also start working out for a slight transformation, as he needs to prep for the upcoming shooting schedule for Sukumar's 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allu Arjun Sanjay Leela Bhansali
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp