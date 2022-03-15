STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Buzz about Sonali Bendre's Tollywood appearance after 18 years

Actress Sonali Bendre is in talks for an upcoming biggie in Telugu, as the news has now caught the attention of all.

Published: 15th March 2022 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actress Sonali Bendre is in talks for an upcoming biggie in Telugu, as the news has now caught the attention of all.

It is reported that Sonali will star in Jr NTR's untitled movie, which is to be helmed by 'Srimanthudu', 'Mirchi', and 'Janatha Garage' fame Koratala Siva.

The makers want to get Sonali on board, for an important role. So, they seemed to have approached the 'Manmadhudu' actress, for which she apparently gave it a nod.

If the news is to be believed, Sonali Bendre is all set to make a comeback in the Tollywood film industry after 18 years. Sonali was last seen in Chiranjeevi's 'Shankar Dada MBBS' before she quit acting in Tollywood.

Now that she is all set to play a pivotal role in the film combination of Koratala Shiva and Jr NTR, her fans can't get happier.

Sonali Bendre had appeared in super hit Telugu movies like 'Murari', 'Indra', 'Manmadhudu', 'Shankar Dada MBBS' and many more. She was well-received by the Telugu audience, but the actress had to move back to Mumbai, as she had started her family.

More details about the project are expected to be out soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonali Bendre Tollywood
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp